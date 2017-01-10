KAGS
Franklin Girls Fall to Academy in 3A Top 20 Showdown

No. 3 Little River Academy outlasted No. 19 Franklin 47-42 on Tuesday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:10 PM. CST January 10, 2017

The 3rd-ranked Little River Academy girls defeated No. 19 Franklin 47-42 on Tuesday night. 

