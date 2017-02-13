KAGS
Franklin Girls Have No Problems with McGregor

It was an offensive onslaught for the Lady Lions.

KAGS 11:19 PM. CST February 13, 2017

The 15th ranked Franklin Lady Lions downed McGregor 64-45 on Monday night. They'll face Grandview in the next round.

