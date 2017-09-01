KAGS
Close

Franklin Scores Late to Topple Navasota

Franklin scored a late touchdown to defeat Navasota 36-35.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:09 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

Franklin scored a touchdown and added a 2-point conversion with 2 seconds left in the game to defeat Navasota 36-35 on Friday night. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories