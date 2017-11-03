KAGS
Close

Franklin Upends Rockdale for District Title

Franklin defeated Rockdale 37-34 to lock up the District 10-3A Dl championship.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:56 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

Franklin defeated Rockdale 37-34 to win the District 10-3A DI championship. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories