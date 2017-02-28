Close Franklin's Season Ends in Regional Quarterfinals Franklin fell to No. 6 Teague 70-58 in the 3A regional quarterfinals on Friday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:21 PM. CST February 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST No. 6 Teague defeated Franklin 70-58 in the Class 3A Regional Quarterfinals. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Drug smugglers taking over Arizona TAMU students file Title IX complaint KHOU 11 Breaking News Mom shot and killed in front of 2 kids Aggie 'Rokerthon' invitation video goes viral Vehicle rams into band preparing to march in Mardi Gras parade Could Texas turn purple? Female warden prepares women for life after prison Aggie Corps of Cadets Mourn for cadet killed Johnny Manziel in Dallas County court More Stories Body found in Brazos River Feb 28, 2017, 3:09 p.m. Texas A&M Invites Today Show's Al Roker to Campus Feb 27, 2017, 3:21 p.m. Former Bryan ISD superintendent seeks new position… Feb 27, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
