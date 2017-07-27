KAGS
Garrett Miles Ahead as Browns Training Camp Begins

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett began training camp with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:44 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

Myles Garrett, the first Texas A&M Aggie ever taken number one overall in the NFL Draft, began training camp with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Colin Deaver has a look at Garrett's start to his pro career. 

