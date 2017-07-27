Close Garrett Miles Ahead as Browns Training Camp Begins No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett began training camp with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:44 PM. CDT July 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Myles Garrett, the first Texas A&M Aggie ever taken number one overall in the NFL Draft, began training camp with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Colin Deaver has a look at Garrett's start to his pro career. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Two cities having to boil their own water Jul 28, 2017, 6:23 p.m. Austin police pulls all 400 Ford SUVs after possible… Jul 28, 2017, 10:22 a.m. Behind the suicide hotline Jul 28, 2017, 9:40 a.m.
