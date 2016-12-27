Close Garrett's journey at Texas A&M potentially reaching its final stand Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will have a tough decision to turn pro after the season - but that's not the only big choice he's had to make. KAGS Matt Trent has more. KAGS 7:09 PM. CST December 27, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Myles Garrett could play in his final game as an Aggie in the Advocare Texas Bowl on Wednesday. It's been a fabulous ride at Texas A&M for Garrett, but it almost didn't happen. Matt Trent runs through Garrett's A&M career. (© 2016 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 1 killed, 2 injured in Hwy 21 Crash Accident claims the life of a Bryan man, his unborn baby and injures his wife. Aggie Sings with The Boss More Stories String of robberies: Local gas station clerk says he… Dec 27, 2016, 10:31 p.m. New details in fatal OSR shooting Dec 26, 2016, 9:11 p.m. Grandma's reaction to receiving bowl tickets goes viral Dec 26, 2016, 8:15 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs