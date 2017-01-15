Georgetown's Mason Crosby kicks past the Cowboys

Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after kicking a field goal in the second half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and the Packers edged the NFC's top-seeded Cowboys 34-31 on Sunday. The kick was set up by a Jared Cook 35-yard reception as he was sliding out of bounds.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are headed to the NFC championship game for the first time since the 2014 season after a thrilling finish in Dallas.

Rodgers threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns and one interception as the Packers (12-6) won their eighth straight.

The Cowboys (13-4) rallied twice, first from 18 points down and again after the Packers went up 31-28 with 1:33 left on a 56-yard field goal by Crosby.

But Rodgers had the ball last to set up Crosby for the winning field goal.

The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers' third NFC title game.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.