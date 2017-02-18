Gilder, Williams lead Texas A&M to 81-62 win over Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Admon Gilder scored 17 points and Robert Williams blocked a career-high six shots as Texas A&M defeated Auburn 81-62 on Saturday.

The Aggies (14-12, 6-8 Southeastern) led 20-6 less than eight minutes into the game and held on to a double-digit lead the rest of the way. A&M shot a season-best 68.9 percent from the field (31 of 45), also third-best showing in school history, compared to 34.3 percent (23 of 67) for Auburn.

In addition to Williams collecting six of the Aggies' eight blocks, the dynamic freshman also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and added 13 points.

Mustapha Heron led the Tigers (16-11, 5-9) with 20 points and Ronnie Johnson followed with 12.

Both teams entered Saturday's action having lost two consecutive SEC games.

