KAGS
Close

Gunnell and St. Pius Win Shootout with College Station

Texas A&M quarterback commit Grant Gunnell and St. Pius X rolled No. 8 College Station 58-41.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:07 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

Texas A&M quarterback commit Grant Gunnell accounted for seven total touchdowns and St. Pius X defeated No. College Station 58-41 on Friday night. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories