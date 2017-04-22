Hannah Marino Pinch Hits Sam Houston Softball to Series Victory Over Abilene Christian

HUNTSVILLE – Some Senior Days just turn out better than others, which was exactly the case for Hannah Marino who delivered a pinch-hit, game-winning two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to give Sam Houston State a 4-2 win over Abilene Christian in the series finale on Saturday at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

The win clinched the second straight series win for the Kats (20-22, 11-10 SLC), this one over ACU (28-18, 16-5 SLC) who entered the weekend all alone in second place in the Southland Conference.

Marino, who was one of five Bearkat seniors to be honored for their careers prior to the game, was not the only hitter to deliver a big blow as freshman Tiffany Thompson homered for the second straight game. Her two-run shot in the bottom of the third was just the answer the Kats needed after ACU had given itself a 1-0 lead in the previous half inning.

The late-inning heroics made a winner of another senior, Tayler Atkinson, who picked up her eighth win of the season with two innings of relief. Lindsey McLeod got the start for Sam Houston and did her job, going five frames and allowing just one run on five ACU hits.

Meanwhile, the Kats tagged ACU starter Sidney Holman with just her fifth loss of the season as the freshman allowed three runs on six hits in five innings of work, striking out a pair but also walking three.

