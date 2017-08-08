Close FNL Preview: Hearne Eagles Look to Fly in First Year Under Ricky Sargent Ricky Sargent takes over as head coach in Hearne, and inherits a team that made the playoffs in 2016. Colin Deaver, KAGS 8:05 PM. CDT August 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Ricky Sargent takes over as head coach in Hearne, and inherits a team that made the playoffs in 2016. With 15 starters back this season, the Eagles hope to build off that success and win their district. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Truck crashes into College Station Medical Center Aug. 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m. Driver identified in fatal accident on Highway 21 Aug. 7, 2017, 1:53 p.m. North Korea says it's examining plans to attack Guam Aug. 8, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs