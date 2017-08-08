KAGS
FNL Preview: Hearne Eagles Look to Fly in First Year Under Ricky Sargent

Ricky Sargent takes over as head coach in Hearne, and inherits a team that made the playoffs in 2016.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 8:05 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

With 15 starters back this season, the Eagles hope to build off that success and win their district. 

