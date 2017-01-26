Hearne Pegs Ricky Sargent as New Football Coach, Athletic Director

Hearne announced on Thursday that it has hired a new athletic director and head football coach. Former Hempstead coach Ricky Sargent brings over 2 decades of coaching experience to the Eagles.

Sargent was very successful in his time in Hempstead, leading the Bobcats to a state championship game appearance in 2011. He was also named the district and regional coach of the year in 2010.

Sargent replaces Andrew Daily, who led the Eagles to the playoffs for the first time in 4 years in 2016 as the interim head coach and athletic director. Daily will remain in Hearne as the boys basketball coach.

