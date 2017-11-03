KAGS
Hearne Remains Undefeated in District Action

Hearne defeated Leon 44-6, setting up a winner-take-all District 12 title game with Buffalo next week.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 12:01 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

Hearne defeated Leon 44-6 on Friday night, setting up a winner-take-all clash between the Eagles and Buffalo in week 11 for the District 12 championship. 

