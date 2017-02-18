KAGS
Henderson Drops 50 as Allen Academy Wins Playoff Opener

Behind 50 points from Steven Henderson, Allen Academy rolled Briarwood 108-61 in the first round of the TAPPS 2A playoffs.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:07 PM. CST February 18, 2017

Allen Academy's Stephen Henderson scored 50 points as the Rams defeated Briarwood 108-61 to open the TAPPS 2A Playoffs. 

