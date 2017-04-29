Former Brazos Valley Stars Continuing Football Careers

Former Cameron Yoe, Blinn College and Oklahoma star Dede Westbrook was drafted in the 4th round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. A&M Consolidated alum Jimmie Gilbert signed an undrafted free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

KAGS 11:05 PM. CDT April 29, 2017

