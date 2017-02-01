KAGS
Close

Houston Cougars Dipping Into Brazos Valley Talent Pool on National Signing Day

Jojo Williams will be running track for the Cougars. Davion Ford inks with the UH football squad.

KAGS 7:38 PM. CST February 01, 2017

Jojo Williams of Bremond will don track spikes for the Cougars while Davion Ford will tote the pigskin for the Houston football team. Additionally, Bremond's J.R. Rocha is headed to Texas A&M-Commerce. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories