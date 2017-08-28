Houston Texans pledge $1M to Harvey flood relief fund

Texas NFL teams are stepping up to help their fans who were devastated by Harvey.

The Houston Texans tweeted out on Monday that they are pledging $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund.

Mr. McNair and the #Texans are pledging $1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/emzPzGdnr7 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017

Shortly after that, Drew Dougherty host of Texans TV tweeted that the NFL Foundation was matching the Texans’ donation.

The NFL foundation is matching the Texans' donation to United Way — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) August 28, 2017

And then the Dallas Cowboys joined in who offered to also match their rival's donation all to help the victims of Harvey.

.@CJonesAnderson announced that the NFL Foundation is matching the Texans $1 million donation to the United Way.



📝: https://t.co/9py2hEPat3 pic.twitter.com/G75Ly07Hhc — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 28, 2017

On Sunday, Houston Texans player J.J. Watt set up a fundraiser for Houston with a $100,000 donation.

"I've set up a fundraiser so that we can raise as much money as possible to help our communities and the families of our great city rebuild," Watt said. "Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, no matter what city or state you live in, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever. We are Texans."

