Close Houston Upsets #5 A&M Softball Savannah Heebner tossed a complete game shutout for Houston. KAGS 10:48 PM. CST March 01, 2017 Savannah Heebner had lone RBI for the Cougars as well as tossing a complete game shutout. It was the Aggies' first loss of the season.
