Huge Second Half Pushes Tyler Past Blinn

No. 6 Blinn gave up 34 second half points en route to a 34-22 loss to No. 4 Tyler Junior College on Saturday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS
11:32 PM. CDT September 30, 2017

No. 6 Blinn led No. 4 Tyler JC 13-0 at halftime on Saturday, but the Apaches scored 34 second half points to defeat the Buccaneers 34-22 on Saturday to hand Blinn its first loss of the season.
