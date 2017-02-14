KAGS
Close

Iola Girls Cruise into Area Playoffs

The Iola girls defeated Milano 67-34 in the Bi-District Playoffs on Tuesday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:54 PM. CST February 14, 2017

The Iola girls used a big second quarter run to defeat Milano 67-34 on Tuesday night in the Class 2A Bi-District Playoffs. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories