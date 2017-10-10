KAGS
Close

Iola Sweeps North Zulch on the Road

Iola defeated North Zulch 3-0 in District 22-2A action on Tuesday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:57 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

Iola swept District 22-2A rival North Zulch 3-0 on Tuesday. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories