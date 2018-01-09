KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Iola Upends 19th Ranked Mumford

Iola upsets Mumford 61-54.

KAGS 11:02 PM. CST January 09, 2018

The Bulldogs of Iola upset 19th ranked Mumford 61-54.

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories