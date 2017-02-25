KAGS
Close

Issues on the Basepaths Give A&M Baseball First Loss of Season

Aggies were picked off multiple times in the loss.

KAGS 11:10 PM. CST February 25, 2017

Aggies were picked off three times and caught stealing once.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories