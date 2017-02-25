Close Issues on the Basepaths Give A&M Baseball First Loss of Season Aggies were picked off multiple times in the loss. KAGS 11:10 PM. CST February 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Aggies were picked off three times and caught stealing once. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS TAMU students file Title IX complaint College Station homeowners have traffic concerns Blinn decides to join the A&M RELLIS Campus More Stories 28 injured after driver slams pickup into crowd… Feb 25, 2017, 7:08 p.m. Residents file Title IX complaint against TAMU Feb 24, 2017, 10:18 p.m. Girl Scouts head into their final weekend of sales Feb 23, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs