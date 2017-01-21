KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Jacksonville's Offensive Attack Snaps Blinn Women's Eight Game Winnig Streak

Jags opened up the offense in the second half to preserve the win.

KAGS 11:31 PM. CST January 21, 2017

Daikea Milton led Blinn with 16 points while Ke'Asia Williams chipped in 14. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories