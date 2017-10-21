Jeremiah Briscoe Becomes Sam Houston State's Career Passing Leader in Blowout Win Over Lamar

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston State scored on its first play from scrimmage. The remainder was more of the same in a dominant Homecoming victory at Bowers Stadium.

The Bearkats defeated Lamar, 63-27, running their win streak to 16-straight games at its home facility, backed by its most first-half points (47) since putting 52 on Incarnate Word more than two years ago.

Seventh-ranked Sam Houston (6-1, 4-1 Southland) received a spark in its kick game, courtesy of a shifty 46-yard punt return touchdown from Davion Davis late in the second quarter. It was the first since Yedidiah Louis did so against Stephen F. Austin in 2015. The junior added a 54-yard return with 41 seconds remaining in the opening half, setting up a 20-yard strike from Jeremiah Briscoe to Tyler Scott that gave the Kats a 47-20 lead at the break.

After receiving the opening kick, Briscoe found Coree Compton for 57 yards down the right sideline to the house. The completion was the 600th career for Briscoe, who became Sam Houston’s all-time leader in passing, exceeding Brian Bell’s (2010-13) mark of 8,655.

Briscoe led Sam Houston to a score on 10 of its first 12 drives before exiting with 9:58 remaining in the third quarter. The opening touchdown also moved the senior ahead of Stephen F. Austin’s Brady Attaway, into sole possession of third in league history for passing touchdowns with 90.

Corey Avery added a pair of touchdowns, moving into sole possession of fourth place in Sam Houston career history with 31 rushing touchdowns. His final came with 12:48 left in the game and marked the second time in the last three home games the squad has exceeded 60 points.

Sam Houston’s defense created a pair of interceptions via Royce See and Zyon McCollum. The Kats raked in seven tackles for loss. Adrian Contreras led the way with 10 tackles while Sam Houston forced nine Lamar punts and held the Cardinals to 4-of-18 on third down.

OTHER NOTEABLES:

Sam Houston’s 31 second-quarter were its most in a quarter since putting up 35 as part of a 76-0 victory against Houston Baptist on November 15, 2014.

Remus Bulmer’s 42-yard reception down to the Lamar 18-yard line with just over 11 minutes to play in the third quarter was a career high. The running back took the following play 18 yards to the endzone for his 12th career touchdown.

With 63 points, Sam Houston exceeded the 50-point plateau at Bowers Stadium for the 10th time under the direction of fourth-year head coach K.C. Keeler. The win was Keeler’s 214th career and 40th since taking the helm at Sam Houston in 2014.

Sam Houston eclipsed 600-plus total yards for the fourth time this season, matching the program record with as many times a season ago. Of the 18 times the Kats have accomplished the feat in program history, 13 have come since the 2014 season.

Tre Honshtein set a new career-high with three made field goals. The junior drilled a 22-yarder, 26-yarder and 46-yarder. It marked the most converted field goals in a game for a Bearkat since Luc Swimberghe made as many at Lamar on Sept. 27, 2014.

Sam Houston extended its dominance against Lamar, moving to 7-1 against the Cardinals since the institution brought back football in 2010. The Bearkats are now 15-2-1 against its in-state Southland Conference rival at Bowers Stadium.

View image on Twitter

© 2017 KAGS-TV