KAGS
Close

JJ Caldwell Suspended for 5 Games by Texas A&M

Texas A&M point guard JJ Caldwell was suspended for the first five games of the 2017-18 season for a violation of university policy.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:28 PM. CDT September 30, 2017

Texas A&M freshman point guard JJ Caldwell has been suspended by the university for the first five games of the season for a violation of university policy, the team announced Saturday. That suspension was first reported by ESPN.
 
Caldwell was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge on May 24, but the case was dismissed on September 12 in the interest of justice. Expected to be A&M's starting point guard in this season, Caldwell missed all of last year after being ruled ineligible by the NCAA. He redshirted and stayed at A&M as the Aggies struggled to a 16-15 record. 
 
A&M opens the season November 10 in Germany vs West Virginia. Caldwell will be able to return to the team November 24 at home against Pepperdine. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories