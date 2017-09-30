JJ Caldwell Suspended for 5 Games by Texas A&M

Texas A&M freshman point guard JJ Caldwell has been suspended by the university for the first five games of the season for a violation of university policy, the team announced Saturday. That suspension was first reported by ESPN.

Caldwell was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge on May 24, but the case was dismissed on September 12 in the interest of justice. Expected to be A&M's starting point guard in this season, Caldwell missed all of last year after being ruled ineligible by the NCAA. He redshirted and stayed at A&M as the Aggies struggled to a 16-15 record.

A&M opens the season November 10 in Germany vs West Virginia. Caldwell will be able to return to the team November 24 at home against Pepperdine.

