Johnny Football intrigued by return of XFL

Vince McMahon announced the return of the XFL on Thursday, something former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel is interested in. He tweeted at McMahon during the press conference unveiling the return of the league.

McMahon said he wouldn't take any players with past criminal records, which would theoretically eliminate Manziel. Johnny Football made light of it, saying he'd have to go with his backup plan of working at Barstool Sports, before tweeting, "All jokes aside. I’m happy and healthy and at a good place in my life. That’s all I can ask for."

Manziel has been in talks with some Canadian Football League teams, but so far none of them have hired the gunslinger.

© 2018 KAGS-TV