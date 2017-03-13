KAGS
Close

Johnny Manziel is engaged

For The Win, USA TODAY SPORTS , WFAA 10:36 AM. CDT March 13, 2017

Johnny Manziel is tying the knot.

The Browns former quarterback is engaged to model Bre Tiesi, TMZ reported Friday, adding that the couple has been dating since “late 2016.”

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” Manziel told TMZ.

The former Heisman Trophy winner reportedly popped the question while they were vacationing in Paris — giant diamond ring and roses included, TMZ said.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tiesi is supportive of Manziel’s NFL comeback attempt.

Manziel — who has not played in the NFL in more than a year — recently wrote on Instagram that without Tiesi, there is no comeback.

 

Without you there is no ComebackSZN @bre_tiesi

A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on

Last month Manziel checked in with a Dallas judge after there were concerns he wasn't taking his discipline seriously after he agreed to a conditional dismissal of charges stemming from domestic violence allegations made by an ex-girlfriend.

He told the judge his life "is trending upwards" and that he's trying to get his life back together.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories