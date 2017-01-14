Close Juwan Green Bails Out Blinn Against Navarro KAGS 11:36 PM. CST January 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Blinn let a 17 point halftime lead slip away only to be bailed out by Juwan Green's buzzer beating layup. Markques Houston led the Bucs with 19 points. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dispatcher takes 911 call from her own home Friday the 13th History Highway 21 Shooting Suspect Clown Threat at Jane Long at Bryan School Bryan Police officer talks about being shot while on duty Pedestrian Safety Rules More Stories BISD: Court order preventing release of further… Jan 13, 2017, 4:36 p.m. Dispatcher answers house fire call from daughter Jan 13, 2017, 6:45 p.m. Bryan Police officer who was shot on the job speaks out Jan 12, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
