KAGS
Close

Juwan Green Bails Out Blinn Against Navarro

KAGS 11:36 PM. CST January 14, 2017

Blinn let a 17 point halftime lead slip away only to be bailed out by Juwan Green's buzzer beating layup. Markques Houston led the Bucs with 19 points.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories