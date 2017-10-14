Kats Continue Bowers Stadium Dominance with Comeback Win Against Northwestern St.

The ninth-ranked Bearkats stretched their win streak at Bowers Stadium to 15 straight, using a go-ahead, 4-play, 96-yard drive, capped by a one-yard rush from Corey Avery with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat Northwestern State, 40-36.

KAGS 11:46 PM. CDT October 14, 2017

