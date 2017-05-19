Close Keep on Chuggin': Cubs Advance to Regional Semifinals No. 13 Brenham took game 2 of the Regional Quarterfinals from Rouse, 9-3, advancing to next week's Class 5A Regional Semifinals. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:58 PM. CDT May 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST No. 13 Brenham rolled past Leander Rouse 9-3 on Friday in game two of the Regional Quarterfinals. The Cubs won the series 2-0 and will play either Crosby or Ball in the next round. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories The oldest Aggie, at 106 years-old, shares his life… May 19, 2017, 7:52 p.m. Suspects arrested in Bryan body dumping May 19, 2017, 4:57 p.m. Modified hearse recovered, two suspects being questioned May 19, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
