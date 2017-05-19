KAGS
Keep on Chuggin': Cubs Advance to Regional Semifinals

No. 13 Brenham took game 2 of the Regional Quarterfinals from Rouse, 9-3, advancing to next week's Class 5A Regional Semifinals.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:58 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

No. 13 Brenham rolled past Leander Rouse 9-3 on Friday in game two of the Regional Quarterfinals. The Cubs won the series 2-0 and will play either Crosby or Ball in the next round. 

