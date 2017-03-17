Kentucky Shuts Out A&M in Series Opener

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies were unable to muster an offense as they dropped a 6-0 decision to the Kentucky Wildcats in their SEC opener Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



Kentucky starter Sean Hjelle (3-1) held the Aggie bats to four hits in a complete-game effort. In his 117-pitch effort, Hjelle held A&M to four singles and a walk not allowing an Aggie baserunner to advance past second. The sophomore fanned nine hitters in his career-long outing.



The Wildcats (14-6, 1-0) opened the scoring with one out in the top of the first off A&M starter Brigham Hill (4-1). Tristan Pompey gave a 2-2 pitch a ride to dead center just clearing the wall, his first dinger of the season.



Texas A&M (14-5, 0-1) bats wouldn’t be able to match the output the rest of the game, going 4-for-32 at the plate in their first scoreless game since May of 2016 against Sam Houston State.



The Wildcats added to their lead in the top of the third bringing eight-hole hitter Tyler Marshall around after he led off the inning with a single. Zach Reks drove Marshall in with a two-out single through the left side giving the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage.



They eventually pushed the lead to five putting up a three spot in the sixth. After Hill hit two of the first three batters in the inning, Troy Squires singled home the lead runner and Marshall cleared the bases with a double down the left field line. This brought an end to the day for Hill (4-1) who finished with 5.1 innings, five earned runs, six hits and six strikeouts.



Kaylor Chafin, who worked 2.1 innings out of the pen, allowed one unearned run in the eighth bringing the Wildcats to their final six-run tally. Cason Sherrod came in and finished the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth. The sophomore has held opposing hitters to a .091 batting average on the season.

