Kerley Brother Connection Dynamite for Texas A&M

Brothers Fred and Mylik Kerley have become two of the most dynamic sprinters in collegiate track, and its no secret that it's their brotherly bond that has helped them become so successful.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:26 PM. CDT April 15, 2017

The Texas A&M track team has a long line of siblings that have come through the program and competed at a high level. Last year, it was Maggie and Audrey Malone in the javelin and the Collie twins Latario and Lathone. This year, sprinting brothers Fred and Mylik Kerley have claimed that throne, quickly becoming two of the best sprinters in the country. It's their bond off the track that makes them so good. KAGS' Sports Director Colin Deaver has more. 

