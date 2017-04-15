Kerley Brother Connection Dynamite for Texas A&M

The Texas A&M track team has a long line of siblings that have come through the program and competed at a high level. Last year, it was Maggie and Audrey Malone in the javelin and the Collie twins Latario and Lathone. This year, sprinting brothers Fred and Mylik Kerley have claimed that throne, quickly becoming two of the best sprinters in the country. It's their bond off the track that makes them so good. KAGS' Sports Director Colin Deaver has more.

