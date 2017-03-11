KAGS
Kerley Wins NCAA 400 Meter Championship

Texas A&M senior Fred Kerley ran the fastest time in Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium history to win the NCAA Indoor Championship in the 400 meters in 44.85.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:20 PM. CST March 11, 2017

