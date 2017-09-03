KAGS
Kevin Sumlin Press Conference After Loss to UCLA

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin met with the media following the Aggies' 45-44 loss to UCLA.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 12:14 AM. CDT September 04, 2017

After Texas A&M's epic 45-44 loss to UCLA in which the Aggies blew a 34-point second half lead, Kevin Sumlin met with the media to discuss the defeat. 

