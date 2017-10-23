Kick for Auburn @ Texas A&M set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 4

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, November 4.
The schedule for the tenth weekend of the regular season is comprised of five conference games and four non-conference games.
The weekly SEC Network triple-header will feature UMass at Mississippi State in the first game of the day, Ole Miss at Kentucky in the afternoon window and Southern Miss at Tennessee in primetime.
November 4 features a CBS doubleheader with South Carolina visiting Georgia in the afternoon game followed by LSU at Alabama in primetime.
SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, November 4, 2017:
- UMass at Mississippi State, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN
- Florida at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN2
- Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPNU
- South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS
- Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
- Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
- Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
- LSU at Alabama, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CBS
