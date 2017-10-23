Kick for Auburn @ Texas A&M set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 4

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, November 4.

The schedule for the tenth weekend of the regular season is comprised of five conference games and four non-conference games.

The weekly SEC Network triple-header will feature UMass at Mississippi State in the first game of the day, Ole Miss at Kentucky in the afternoon window and Southern Miss at Tennessee in primetime.

November 4 features a CBS doubleheader with South Carolina visiting Georgia in the afternoon game followed by LSU at Alabama in primetime.

SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, November 4, 2017:

UMass at Mississippi State, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Florida at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN2

Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPNU

South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Alabama, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CBS

© 2017 KAGS-TV