Knight to Participate in State Farm All-Star Football Challenge

DALLAS (Jan. 26, 2017) – The 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge has been reimagined for its 19th edition at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. For the first time, the skills competition will feature 24 of college football’s brightest stars divided into six teams based on their college conference. Each team will consist of four players from the same conference that will compete for conference supremacy in a series of skills competitions. The conferences represented are the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the SEC, and four of the best players outside of the Power Five that will be called the “Wild Card” team. Each team will also be designated a current NFL player that was a prolific college star in that team’s conference to serve as a coach and mentor throughout the competition. The following players will participate in the 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge:

Team ACC Brad Kaaya – QB – Miami Dalvin Cook – RB – Florida State Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson Adam Bisnowaty – OT – Pittsburgh Luke Kuechly – Boston College – Carolina Panthers Team Big Ten C.J. Beathard – QB – Iowa Anthony Walker Jr. – LB – Northwestern Amara Darboh – WR – Michigan Chris Wormley – DT – Michigan Melvin Gordon – Wisconsin – San Diego Chargers Team Big 12 Pat Mahomes – QB – Texas Tech Samaje Perine – RB – Oklahoma Dede Westbrook – WR – Oklahoma Vincent Taylor – DT – Oklahoma State Aqib Talib – Kansas – Denver Broncos Team Pac-12 Davis Webb – QB – California Takkarist McKinley – LB – UCLA Bubba Baker – S – Washington Elijah Qualls – DT – Washington DeSean Jackson – California – Washington Redskins Team SEC Trevor Knight – QB – Texas A&M Charles Harris – LB – Missouri Quincy Wilson – CB – Florida Montravius Adams – DT – Auburn Landon Collins – S – New York Giants Team “Wild Card” Zach Terrell – QB – Western Michigan Haason Reddick – LB – Temple Trent Taylor – WR – Louisiana Tech Forrest Lamp – OG – Western Kentucky Josh Norman – Coastal Carolina – Washington Redskins

Each player will individually participate in a timed event, and then finish with a full team event. Events will all be timed and have individual winners that will compile into a cumulative score to determine the winning team. For example, the quarterbacks from each team will all compete against each other to win their competition. But ultimately, their time will be added to the times of the other competitors on their conference designated team to have a final team score. Individual events in the 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge include: the State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the PlayStation Hands Competition, the Be The Match Lineman Strength Challenge and the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course. To conclude the program, the players will compete as teams in the State Farm Team Competition.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the revamped format for this year’s All-Star Football Challenge,” said Intersport Vice President of Sports Properties Drew Russell. “We believe that this format will add competitive spirit between the athletes and create an emotional connection for fans of every conference viewing the event at home.” Alumni of the All-Star Football Challenge include three Heisman Trophy winners (Ron Dayne, Troy Smith and Jason White), 65 first-round NFL Draft picks and 32 Pro Bowlers, such as: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Jamaal Charles, Greg Olsen, Dez Bryant, Von Miller, Vernon Davis, Joe Flacco, Donovan McNabb and Edgerrin James. The annual program is scheduled to air Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The event will have encore airings on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET on April 8 and on ESPN2 at noon ET on April 23. For more information on the 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge, like our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AllStarFootball) and follow us on Twitter (@AllStarFBall) and Instagram (@AllStarFball).

