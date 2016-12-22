KAGS
Knight's Career Comes Full Circle in Texas Bowl

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:40 PM. CST December 22, 2016

Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight will wrap up his college career in his home state next week in the Texas Bowl against old Big 12 rival Kansas State. 

