KAGS
Close

Kortan and CSHS Beat Consolidated with Late Bucket

College Station beat A&M Consolidated 49-47 on Tuesday night.

KAGS 10:55 PM. CST January 23, 2018

Cade Kortan made a contested layup with under 10 seconds left to power College Station past A&M Consolidated 49-47 on Tuesday night.

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories