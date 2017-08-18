Kyle Field Student Section Sold Out for Seventh Year in a Row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – For the seventh season in a row, the student section in Texas A&M’s Kyle Field is sold out. The 12th Man Foundation Ticket Centerannounced today that all student sports passes have been sold, and college football’s largest student section will number more than 35,000 strong for the 2017 season,which is a record for the current configuration of the iconic stadium.

Unlike most college football stadiums, the majority of Texas A&M’s student section stands directly behind the opponent’s bench area with more than 28,000 undergraduates stretching from endzone to endzone. With the loyal support of the 12th Man, Kyle Field is known as one of college football’s most intimidating road venues.

The home of the Aggies since 1905, Kyle Field has a capacity of 102,733 and ranks as the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and the fourth-largest in all of college football. The Aggies have led the state of Texas and the SEC in attendance for the past three years, including 2016 when an average of 101,917 fans attended seven home games.

© 2017 KAGS-TV