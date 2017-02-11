Close Lady Bearkats Grab Second Win of Season The Sam Houston State women defeated Houston Baptist 78-63 for their second win of the season. KAGS 11:15 PM. CST February 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Sam Houston State women defeated Houston Baptist 78-63 on Saturday for their second win of the season. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bryan Defeats College Station on buzzer beater ICE raids across Austin Friday Back the Blue Fundraiser Somerville Dam overflowing and road information What's it like to be an Aggie Spirit bus driver School Bus involved in Caldwell Fatal Accident APS electrocutes Valentine's Day balloon to make a point Semi crushes police car in Wyoming Bill would lower speed limits in Texas Bryan High School Cosmetology Students Styling their way to State More Stories GCSO investigating deadly shooting southeast of Navasota Feb 10, 2017, 9:40 p.m. Caldwell ISD bus involved in fatal wreck Feb 10, 2017, 5:39 p.m. Behind the wheel of an Aggie Spirit bus Feb 10, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
