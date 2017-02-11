KAGS
Lady Bearkats Grab Second Win of Season

The Sam Houston State women defeated Houston Baptist 78-63 for their second win of the season.

KAGS 11:15 PM. CST February 11, 2017

The Sam Houston State women defeated Houston Baptist 78-63 on Saturday for their second win of the season. 

