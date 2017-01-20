Close Lee Fedora Named New A&M Consolidated Football Coach Fedora was last at Navasota where he won two state titles. KAGS 10:54 PM. CST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Fedora was last at Navasota where he won state titles in 2012 and 2014. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Via-Sat Groundbreaking What is pneumonia? How the world changed President Obama took office Minor League Soccer Coming to Brazos Valley Term Limits Proposed for Congress More Stories Six Sigma Nu fraternity members indicted Jan 20, 2017, 3:59 p.m. Daycare worker to serve 6 months jail sentence for… Jan 20, 2017, 4:07 p.m. George H.W. Bush breathing on his own, still in ICU Jan 20, 2017, 8:28 a.m.
