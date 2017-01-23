Close Lee Fedora's Hiring as Consol Football Coach Approved by Board of Trustees Fedora won two state titles at Navasota in 2012 and 2014. KAGS 11:19 PM. CST January 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Fedora won state titles at Navasota in 2012 and 2014. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Librarian Makes Caldwell First Grader Prosthetic Arm More Stories TAMU Women's March leader: The fight isn't over Jan 23, 2017, 10:23 p.m. President Bush moved out of ICU, Mrs. Bush released Jan 23, 2017, 7:12 a.m. Crossing guard hit by driver outside A&M… Jan 23, 2017, 11:56 a.m.
