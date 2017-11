Leon defeated Little River Academy 3-1 on Tuesday to advance to the Class 3A Regional Tournament this weekend in Longview.

Other Brazos Valley volleyball scores from Tuesday:

Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals:

Caldwell def. Giddings 3-0

Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals:

Iola def. Cayuga 3-0

Snook def. Shiner 3-1

Burton def. Weimar 3-0

North Zulch def. Centerville 3-0

