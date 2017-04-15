Lindsey McCleod's Dominating Weekend in the Circle Gives Sam Houston the Series Win Over A&M CC

HUNTSVILLE – Lindsey McLeod made three early Sam Houston State runs stand up with five perfect innings of relief on Saturday, leading the Bearkats to a 4-2 series-clinching win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

The Kats (18-21, 9-9 SLC) pushed across three runs in the first two innings and got multi-hit efforts from both Tori Koerselmanand Kaitlynn Dawson and played errorless defense behind the pitching combo of Tayler Atkinson and McLeod.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-28, 2-13 SLC) made things interesting in the early going, getting five hits in the first three frames and pushed across a pair of runs before McLeod entered in a third-inning jam and was perfect the rest of the way. The sophomore punched out eight Islanders and retired all 15 hitters she faced in five innings of relief to earn her second win of the weekend and her eighth of the season.

For the weekend McLeod finished with a 2-0 record and struck out 19 hitters in 16.0 innings of work, giving up just three hits without a walk or run allowed.

The Islanders got a solid effort from starting pitcher Liz Carter, who did not walk a batter and struck out three, but fell to 6-14 for the year in a comlete-game effort.

The win also pushes the Bearkats into a tie with Southeastern Louisiana for fifth place in the league with three regular-season weekends left to play.

