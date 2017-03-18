Long Ball Helps Aggies to Series Win Over Ole Miss

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

OXFORD, Miss. – The seventh-ranked Texas A&M Softball team run ruled No. 22 Ole Miss, 8-0, behind a two-hit outing by pitcher Samantha Show on Saturday at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Show struck out nine in five innings of work, allowing just two hits and two walks. With the victory, Show moves to 10-1 on the year and holds a 0.79 ERA.

The Aggies (24-2, 4-1 SEC) plated six runs in the second to take an early lead, their second highest scoring output in an inning this season.

Texas A&M quickly loaded the bases with no outs as Riley Sartain led off the frame with a single up the middle before a walk by Ashley Walters and Sarah Hudek was hit by a pitch. Kristen Cuyos cleared the bases with a home run to left for her sixth dinger of the season and the first grand slam this season for the Maroon and White.

Kaitlyn Alderink capped off the inning with a two-RBI single down the right-field line, scoring Samantha Show and Keeli Milligan.

In the fifth, Hudek pushed the Aggie lead to 8-0 with a two-run homer to center, her third of the season.

© 2017 KAGS-TV