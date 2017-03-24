Long Ball Lifts No. 7 Texas A&M Over Missouri, 8-0

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 7 Texas A&M Softball team defeated Missouri, 8-0, in five innings Friday night at the Aggie Softball Complex behind three home runs and a two-hit shutout by Trinity Harrington.

Sartain blasted two of the Aggies’ three dingers on the night to contribute to the run-rule victory. Texas A&M (27-2, 6-1 SEC) piled on eight runs off of eight hits.

The Aledo, Texas, native broke the scoring seal with a solo shot to left center in the first inning.

In the second, Kristen Cuyos extended the Maroon and White’s lead to 3-0 with a two-run blast, her seventh of the season, over the video board in left field.

The Aggies tagged the Tigers for three runs in the bottom of the third. After Sartain led off the frame with a homer off the scoreboard in right center, Ashley Walters followed with a single to center. Blake-Ann Fritsch, who pinch ran for Walters, scored as Cuyos doubled down the left-field line. Samantha Show capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to left, plating Sarah Hudek.

Tori Vidales and Kaitlyn Alderink led off the fourth with back-to-back singles and moved into scoring position on a groundout. An illegal pitch allowed Vidales to come across, before Walters drove in Alderink on a single to right.

Harrington recorded her eighth victory of the season, throwing a two-hit complete game in five innings. The Greeley, Colo., native struck out three while giving up one walk.



Missouri’s Madi Norman suffered the loss, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks, to move to 7-6 on the year.

Game two of the series is slated for a 1 p.m. start Saturday, and can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On tonight’s dominant win…

“I can’t look at one aspect of our game and say, ‘we could have been a little bit better.’ We went out there and we made good plays on defense. We were active with our feet in the infield. Keeli Milligan makes a nice grab out there in left. Erica Russell gets out there and makes a grab. [Sarah] Hudek was at the wall and makes a grab. Trinity [Harrington] went out there and threw strikes. We were aggressive early.”

On the defensive effort…

“Trinity [Harrington] is going to throw ground balls. We need to make plays and expect to make plays. For a few pitches, the ball hung up there for a while, but we made nice plays. We didn’t rush ourselves. I think our tempo out there in the infield right now is so good. You don’t see anyone rushing to the ball and then trying to make a play or going slow and then hurrying through it. The tempo is as it should be and at a perfect pace. It is coming up and knowing that you can make a play.”

