KAGS
Close

Lulu McKinney Happy to End Collegiate Career Where It All Started

McKinney is a senior graduate transfer from UTEP and a former Consol Tiger.

KAGS 11:24 PM. CST January 18, 2018

A graduate of A&M Consolidated high school, Lulu McKinney finished her undergraduate degree in three years at UTEP and has returned home to be an Aggie.

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories