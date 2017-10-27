KAGS
Close

Madisonville Has No Issues with Brookshire-Royal

Mustangs gets second shutout of the season in 59-0 win.

KAGS 11:19 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

Mustangs get second shutout of the season in 58-0 victory. Fifty one of those points came in the opening half.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories